Coronavirus causes delays, problems for soon-to-be brides

(WBNG) -- The coronavirus is causing problems for future newly weds.

Bridal shops across the country are sending their brides-to-be messages thanking them for their patience as the coronavirus pushed back production of wedding dresses over seas.

"Even if we have designers that are manufacturing in North America or Europe, we are all being affected in terms of their ability to take on new orders and promise ship dates for us," says Katheryn Metzler, an owner of a local bridal store.

Metzler operates in the capital region and says her salon has had no problems yet.

