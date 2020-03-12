 Skip to Content

Coronavirus causes delays, problems for soon-to-be brides

Updated
Last updated today at 5:04 pm
5:01 pm Coronavirus, Local News, News, Top Stories
Corona Virus

(WBNG) -- The coronavirus is causing problems for future newly weds.

Bridal shops across the country are sending their brides-to-be messages thanking them for their patience as the coronavirus pushed back production of wedding dresses over seas.

"Even if we have designers that are manufacturing in North America or Europe, we are all being affected in terms of their ability to take on new orders and promise ship dates for us," says Katheryn Metzler, an owner of a local bridal store.

Metzler operates in the capital region and says her salon has had no problems yet.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

WBNG Staff

Related Articles

Skip to content