Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns

(AP) -- Disneyland has announced that it's shutting down its California theme parks on Saturday over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said in a statement Thursday that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will be closed through the end of the month though there have been no reported cases of the new virus.



It is closing after reviewing guidelines by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that limit gatherings of more than 250 people.



Newsom had said earlier Thursday that the guidance did not yet apply to amusement parks.

