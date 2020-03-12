Fire, police on the scene of 2nd-alarm house fire in Port Crane

Fire, police on the scene of 2nd-alarm house fire in Port CraneUpdated
1:53 PM UPDATE:
PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- Additional units have arrived on the scene including Port Crane Fire, Chenango Bridge Fire, and Sanitaria Springs Fire.
----
PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- Police and fire are at the scene of a 2nd-alarm house fire at 288 Ketchum Hill Rd.
The Chenango Forks Fire Department and New York State Police are on scene. Dispatchers tell 12 News more crews are en-route.
12 News has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.