Fire, police on the scene of 2nd-alarm house fire in Port Crane

1:53 PM UPDATE:

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- Additional units have arrived on the scene including Port Crane Fire, Chenango Bridge Fire, and Sanitaria Springs Fire.

----

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- Police and fire are at the scene of a 2nd-alarm house fire at 288 Ketchum Hill Rd.

The Chenango Forks Fire Department and New York State Police are on scene. Dispatchers tell 12 News more crews are en-route.

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.