How BOCES students are helping a fallen officer’s legacy live on

(WBNG) -- The Discovery Center is getting ready to welcome a new exhibit.

It honors the life of D.W. Smith, a Johnson City police officer who was killed in the line of duty back in 2014.

Students at BOCES designed and built a police station playhouse for the center's story garden.

"That allows our students to get some authentic, real-world, project-based learning that connects to what they believe in and where they want to be in a career," said Center for Career & Technical Excellence principal Matt Sheehan.

"It's going to be amazing to go to the Discovery Center in years from now and see our work on display. It's amazing, it's really surreal to see it here right now," said P-Tech student Nicholas Seman.

They also built a garage for Smith's old cruiser which will be donated too, being fixed up by SUNY Morrisville students.

"We've been using D.W. Smith's patrol car for about the last six years but it's reached its end of life service and it was a piece of him that we weren't ready to let go of," said Johnson City police chief Brent Dodge.

The exhibit will offer an opportunity for kids to learn and explore through play, something the Discovery Center prides itself on.

"Have all the area children come and learn a little bit about law enforcement and learn a little bit about the sacrifice that some of the officers from this area had to make over the years," said Dodge.

And of course, it will allow Smith's legacy to live on.

"It's heartwarming to me to think how many children, future generations of children, are going to now partake in this exhibit," said Dodge.

Honoring a life lost too soon, but one that will never be forgotten.

The structures are expected to be finished up in the coming months and make their way to the Discovery Center late May.