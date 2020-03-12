NCAA cancellations “unofficially” ends all Binghamton University sports

VESTAL (WBNG) - On Wednesday, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships. This includes the NCAA tournament for both the men and women which will not be made up.

The America East is set to put out a statement tonight but 12 Sports has been told this "unofficially signals the end of our winter and spring seasons."

We will continue to update this story as more details arise.

