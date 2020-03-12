NHL suspends play, AHL to follow

NEW YORK CITY (WBNG) - On Thursday, the NHL announced it is suspending play due to the Corona Virus. TSN's Darren Dreger reports that the AHL is set to announce the same.

This would put the B-Devils season on hold. The team is currently riding a seven game win streak and sits in the final playoff spot in the North Division.

It is unclear at this time how long the suspension will be and how it will work once the season resumes.

