Nursing homes limiting visitors to protect against coronavirus

(WBNG) -- Because the CDC says COVID-19 is most deadly when the elderly are infected, extra precautions have sprung up at nursing homes like Willow Point all across the Southern Tier.

Massive changes started to take place starting at 2 pm Thursday afternoon. The visitation policy recently had been visitors were screened before entering the facility and asked questions such as where they had traveled to and if they had visited any hot spots.

Now, visitors are only allowed in if their loved ones are at the end of their lives, a drastic change made for one simple reason.

"We are changing our visitation at Willow Point; the 292 residents at Willow Point, their health and safety is our primary concern," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Willow Point said it is following the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines in shaping their visitation policies.

Several private senior care facilities, such as United Methodist Homes and Brookdale Vestal West, have also implemented limited visitation policies. It is unknown at this time how long these policies will be in effect.

