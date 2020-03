BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - One day before the state basketball quarterfinals, NYSPHSAA says winter Championships have been postponed indefinitely.

The Floyd L. Maines Memorial Arena was set to host quarterfinal games this weekend.

There is no timetable for when these games might be rescheduled.

