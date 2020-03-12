Penn, Yale meet in Ivy League semis

No. 4 seed Penn (16-11, 8-6) vs. No. 1 seed Yale (23-7, 11-3)

Ivy League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 10 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the Ivy League championship game is ready to be punched as Penn and Yale are set to face off. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 28, when Penn made only five foul shots on six attempts while the Bulldogs went 14 for 16 on their way to a three-point victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley have combined to account for 55 percent of all Quakers scoring this season, though the trio’s production has decreased to 45 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 27 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Quakers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Yale has 28 assists on 72 field goals (38.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Penn has assists on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Penn and Yale are ranked atop the Ivy League when it comes to scoring. The Quakers are ranked second in the conference at 73.7 points per game, including 78.7 per game over their last three. The Bulldogs are ranked first among all Ivy League teams and have scored 76.3 per game this year.

