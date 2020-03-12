Police withdraw policy of holding immigrants for deportation

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island will no longer hold immigrants eligible for release who are being sought by federal authorities for deportations, putting an end to a lawsuit challenging the policy.

Court records show Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder issued an internal administrative order rescinding the policy on Jan. 3. County attorneys announced on March 4 that the policy had been officially withdrawn - two days before they were scheduled to defend it in a Brooklyn appellate court.

Since 2007, Nassau County Police has held individuals they arrest for up to 48 hours if they were being sought by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A nonprofit filed a lawsuit in 2017 arguing the policy was unlawful.

