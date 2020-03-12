Rain arrives tonight, but does it linger into Friday?



Tonight: Rain develops. Isolated thunderstorm possible. Breezy. Chance of rain is 80% Wind: SE 10-16G25 Low: 39-45

Friday: 80% chance of rain early tapers to 20% by midday. Sunshine and clouds for the afternoon. Breezy. Wind: S->W 10-17G25 High: 53-57

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: W 10-15G25 Low: 27-31



Forecast Discussion:

Rain arrives after midnight tonight with lows staying in the 40s. The chance of rain increases to 90% by morning. Rain moves out Friday morning and rain chances decrease to 20% by midday and some sunshine develops through the afternoon. Winds increase and gust to 25-30mph. Highs remain in the low 50s. After Friday morning, a lot of dry time is expected around the area.



This weekend temperatures hold a bit above average; around 40 each day with lows in the 20s. More sun appears likely Sunday versus Saturday. Both days are looking dry. Monday remains dry with partly sunny conditions and highs right near 40. By next Tuesday some showers could creep back in with highs in the upper 40s.