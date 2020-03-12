(WBNG) -- Community members are preparing for the eighth annual "Running of the Bears" 5K run and walk.

This event is hosted by Vestal High School's Varsity Club and community sponsors on March 28th at the high school. All proceeds from the race will be donated to Team Hopefull, a local non-profit organization funding research and support services for people with Prader-Willi Syndrome.

For more information, visit the Running of the Bears website here to register online or visit the District website here.