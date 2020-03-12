SBU faces George Mason in A10 2nd round

No. 12 seed George Mason (17-15, 6-13) vs. No. 5 seed Saint Bonaventure (19-12, 11-7)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Second Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason is set to face off against Saint Bonaventure in the second round of the A10 tournament. Saint Bonaventure won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Bonnies shot 48.1 percent from the field while limiting George Mason to just 40.4 percent on the way to the 74-65 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Javon Greene and AJ Wilson have led the Patriots. Greene is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while Wilson is putting up 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. The Bonnies have been led by sophomores Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch, who have combined to score 25.9 points per contest.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: George Mason is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Patriots are 11-15 when opponents score more than 60.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bonnies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Patriots. Saint Bonaventure has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) over its past three matchups while George Mason has assists on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against George Mason last season.

