Southern Tier Singers’ Collective Concert Postponed

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Singers' Collective is a group of highly skilled singers who are active in the community professionally.

They are made up of professionals in the area and local music teachers who use a different rehearsal model to accommodate to their busy schedules so that they can still perform. The group has been planning to put on their Spring concert which has recently been postponed for a later date due to Coronavirus concerns.

The Southern Tier Singers' Collective will eventually perform selections from a 16th-century Italian manuscript of Gregorian chant that was acquired by Binghamton University in October.

For more information, visit their website or email southerntiersingers@gmail.com