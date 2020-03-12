SUNY Broome announces plan to transition to distanced learning

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome announced a transition plan to go to distanced learning by March 19.

While a majority of classes will be online the campus will remain open, keeping dorm rooms and facilities available for student use.

Classes involving hands on learning with special equipment like their labs and clinical programs will still take place on campus.

"You have to have access to the internet, and some of our students, their family circumstances just do not allow them to afford a computer or internet alone, so we have to help those students as well," said President Kevin Drumm.

In addition the campus will be limiting event gatherings to 100 people with internal guests, if external guests are present the gatherings will be reduced to 50 guests.

The college will make an announcement regarding commencement by May 1.