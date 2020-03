SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- The Syracuse St. Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says there are no confirmed cases on the coronavirus in the county.

The announcement comes one day after Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated that all SUNY and CUNY schools switch to a distance-learning model on March 19.

