U-Haul offers help to SUNY students that could be displaced due to coronavirus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- U-Haul locations in the Southern Tier will be offering one month of free storage to any SUNY students displaced after classes were moved online.

While students are not required to move out of their dorms at Binghamton University or SUNY Broome, for those living far away and may have to return home, U-Haul wants to help.

"Anytime there's a natural disaster, U-Haul steps up to the plate, we try to support the community as much as we can," said Robert Barlow, general manager of U-Haul of Vestal.

Students can keep their stuff in storage for only one month, or they can choose to store items longer.

"We do expect college kids to be going home during this time, so hopefully it'll get a little busy so we can help them out as much as possible," said Barlow.

Below is a list of participating locations in our area:

U-Haul of Vestal: 3732 Vestal Pkwy E.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Johnson City: 631 Field St.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Binghamton: 113 Chenango St.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Front Street: 262 Front St.

For more help on moving, visit this website.