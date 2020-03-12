UPDATE: COVID19 case confirmed in Delaware County, no cases in Broome

3:47 UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- Delaware County Public Health Services says there is one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Delaware County.

The county confirmed the state government's information with 12 News.

3:16 P.M. UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Broome County.

There are NO confirmed COVID-19 cases in Broome County. The state incorrectly identified a positive case that actually occurred in a DIFFERENT county. The patient is currently living in that other county & is quarantined there.



Again, there are NO confirmed cases in Broome Co. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) March 12, 2020

Garnar says the state government incorrectly identified a positive case that is a different county.

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced Broome and Delaware counties have one confirmed case of the coronavirus each.

More details will be released when they are announced.

