US Capitol closing to public until April amid virus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

The House and Senate sergeants at arms said in a statement the closure will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.

Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings.

The statement says officials are acting "out of concern for the health and safety" of congressional employees and the public.

The officials say they're responding to the advice of District of Columbia health officials and of Congress' own doctors. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.