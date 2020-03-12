What’s a pandemic and is this upgrade a cause for concern?

(WBNG) -- "We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic," said World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday afternoon after the number of cases continued to grow.

It's a word we don't hear used very often at all, so what exactly does it mean?

"A pandemic, pan means all around. So pandemic means an infection that has spread to large parts of the world," said Broome County Health Department Medical Director Christopher Ryan.

There is no specific number to define "large" in this case, but with so many countries reporting cases of the virus, it was upgraded.

The key thing health officials want to emphasize is that a pandemic describes the number of infections, not the severity.

"You can have a relatively mild infection that is affecting a large bulk of the world's human population. That would be a pandemic," said Ryan.

With the Coronavirus, health officials say we're seeing both the severity and the large number of cases at a fast rate.

"It gets the attention of the public to say hey we need to pay attention to this, learn what we need to do, keep a level head certainly, but learn the facts of what we need to do to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities," said Ryan.

