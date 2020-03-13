 Skip to Content

20 Pennsylvania school districts to close temporarily over COVID19 concerns

(WBNG) -- Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties will close schools due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The 20 school districts will be closed for one week beginning March 16.

The following is a list of the 20 affected districts:

  • Abington Heights
  • Blue Ridge
  • Carbondale Area
  • Dunmore
  • Elk Lake
  • Forest City Regional
  • Lackwanna Trail
  • Lakeland
  • Mid Valley
  • Montrose Area
  • Mountain View
  • North Pocono
  • Old Forge
  • Riverside
  • Scranton
  • Susquehanna Community
  • Valley View
  • Wallenpaupack Area
  • Wayne Highlands
  • Western Wayne

WBNG Staff

