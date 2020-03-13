20 Pennsylvania school districts to close temporarily over COVID19 concerns

20 Pennsylvania school districts to close temporarily over COVID19 concernsNew
(WBNG) -- Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties will close schools due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The 20 school districts will be closed for one week beginning March 16.
The following is a list of the 20 affected districts:
- Abington Heights
- Blue Ridge
- Carbondale Area
- Dunmore
- Elk Lake
- Forest City Regional
- Lackwanna Trail
- Lakeland
- Mid Valley
- Montrose Area
- Mountain View
- North Pocono
- Old Forge
- Riverside
- Scranton
- Susquehanna Community
- Valley View
- Wallenpaupack Area
- Wayne Highlands
- Western Wayne
