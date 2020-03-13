20 Pennsylvania school districts to close temporarily over COVID19 concerns

(WBNG) -- Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties will close schools due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The 20 school districts will be closed for one week beginning March 16.

The following is a list of the 20 affected districts:

Abington Heights

Blue Ridge

Carbondale Area

Dunmore

Elk Lake

Forest City Regional

Lackwanna Trail

Lakeland

Mid Valley

Montrose Area

Mountain View

North Pocono

Old Forge

Riverside

Scranton

Susquehanna Community

Valley View

Wallenpaupack Area

Wayne Highlands

Western Wayne

For more coverage on the coronavirus, click here.