2nd person with Trump at Mar-a-Lago tests positive for virus

2nd person with Trump at Mar-a-Lago tests positive for virusNew
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A second person who was at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump last weekend has tested positive for coronavirus.
That's according to a Republican official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.
The person attended a fundraiser at the president's Florida resort.
Trump also spent time last weekend with a Brazilian official who tested positive just days later.
