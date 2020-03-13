Animal Adventure Park ‘Dream Big’ Gala

(WBNG) -- Opening day for Animal Adventure Park is six weeks away, but they are celebrating their upcoming season tomorrow.

The Park will host its first-ever formal event, the Dream Big Gala on Saturday the 14th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton. The gala will feature 30 pieces of "animal art" up for auction painted by giraffes, penguins, carnivores, and other species of the park with the help of their keepers.

On May 1st, the park will officially kick of their eighth season in Harpursville, just 15 minutes away from Binghamton.

