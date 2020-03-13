Baby injured in apartment fire dies; Mom, siblings also died

DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) - An infant has died from injuries suffered in an apartment fire this week.

The fire also claimed the lives of her mother and two young siblings. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Dallas Session died early Thursday at a hospital.

The year-old child's father and her 3-year-old sister remain hospitalized, but further information on their conditions was not disclosed.

The family members were hurt when a fire broke out just before midnight Monday in an apartment building in Dunmore.

Investigators say the blaze started on the second floor of the three-story building.

The cause remains under investigation.