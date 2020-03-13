BOCES cancels regional event amidst COVID-19 concerns

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome Tioga BOCES has announced that its canceling the Region 12 Odyssey of the Mind tournament that was set to take place March 14.

The Odyssey was expected to bring in over 2,000 people to BOCES campus on Glenwood Drive.

After the school made the decision to cancel the event, Governor Cuomo announced he was banning gatherings of 500 people across the state.

BOCES does not have any other big events planned in the near future, they will be taking things on a day by day basis.

"Many of our school districts locally are starting to cut back on events, sporting events, concerts, plays, we don't have any large events like the odyssey in the near future. I think we are just going to take it a day at a time and follow direction from the state and health department." said Allen Buyck, the Superintendent of Broome-Tioga BOCES.

BOCES like other schools in our area have ramped up sanitation efforts with guidance from the county health department.

BOCES says it has the capability to go to distanced learning, however most of their classes are hands on labs like their carpentry lab which would remain open if such a scenario took place.

For more coronavirus, click here.