Broome County health officials: 6 COVID19 cases pending
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department says six Broome County residents are being tested for the coronavirus.
Fridays announcement includes the one pending case reported March 12.
The county says there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The county says the health department may no longer be notified of all pending results due to the state government increasing the number of laboratories with testing capabilities.