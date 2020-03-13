Broome County Jail stays open to visitation

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association called for a ban on inmate visits today.

12 News caught up with the Broome County Sheriff's office today to discuss the recommendation for a ban.

As of Friday March 13th the Sheriff's office is not planning on limiting inmate visits.

Sheriff Harder says they are implementing new procedures when accepting new inmates.

"Any inmate coming in to the facility that are new, we are going to have a new classification area where we will hold them for 15 days then transition them to general population," said Sheriff Harder.

Over in Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has temporarily suspended all contact visits at the Cortland County jail.

In addition they say all services provided by outside vendors such as chaplain services, inmate education and community services will be suspended.

For more coronavirus, click here.