COVID-19 impacts American Red Cross

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The American Red Cross is seeing impacts of the Coronavirus as well.

Nationally the Red Cross has lost out on 800 blood drives due to hosting areas being forced to shut down.

That number equates to potentially 18,000 units of blood for the Red Cross.

The national level for blood is at an urgent need, approaching emergency need.

"We are asking anyone who is healthy and able to donate to please donate, I get it some people are a little afraid of needles, they're a little Leary about someone putting a needle in, it's an easy process its a totally safe process if you haven't thought of it before please think about it now, one donation can help three people in the hospital," said Sheila Sullivan an account manager with the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross has implemented new precautions for donating blood, they are taking temperatures of donors before they check in.

In addition more cleaning measures have been added to an already very in-depth cleaning routine.

If you want to host a blood drive please contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.

