COVID19: Maine-Endwell School District to cancel large group activities

ENDWELL (WBNG) – Maine-Endwell School District Superintendent Jason Van Fossen announced that all activities involving larges groups of people have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

The school says the Board of Education has also suspended unauthorized visitors into school buildings.

This period lasts from March 16 to April 13, the district says.

Maine-Endwell schools will still be in session during that time period.

