Easter church services up in the air over coronavirus concerns

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- With Lenten season in full swing and one of the biggest Christian holidays of the year around the corner, the Coronavirus is forcing many local churches to adjust their plans.

At Two Rivers Church in Johnson City, Lead Pastor Will Hampton told 12 News the church will first and foremost follow the most up to date state guidelines, but will try its best to host services in person.

Thursday afternoon New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned all public gatherings of more than 500 people in the state. Hampton said Easter Sunday is the highest attended service of the year in his church, and most likely more than 500 people would want to attend.

He said planning for the day started a long time ago, and has been constantly evolving as the situation continues to change.

No matter what happens, Hampton will do his best to make sure Easter is a spiritually enriching experience.

"If the restrictions come, and it sure looks like we're heading in that direction, we would move to the online experience and resource people that way and kind of gather people in their homes," he said Friday.

Hampton said all of his church's services are available to watch online already, but he expects more people to choose that option in the coming weeks even if in person services continue.

As of right now, houses of worship are included in that ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, but we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

For more coronavirus, click here.