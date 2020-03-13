Flu vs. Coronavirus: Health Department separates fact from fiction

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, flu cases continue here in the U.S., which health experts say could cause some confusion for those who are starting to feel sick.

"There isn't really a single sign or symptom that would distinguish the one from the other," Broome County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Christopher Ryan tells 12 News.

He said symptoms for both Coronavirus and the flu include fever, cough, achiness and trouble breathing.

With so many similarities, many are now asking why so much caution is being taken surrounding Coronavirus.

"This is an evolving situation it's still being studied theres a lot of research being done were still trying to understand its characteristics," said Dr. Ryan.

He said there is one major difference between the two viruses right now: We have a flu vaccine but we don't have a Coronavirus vaccine.

While the numbers for Coronavirus are still limited, according to the CDC's estimates about 42 million people in the U.S. had flu symptoms this season with about 36,000 people dying from influenza. That's a 0.1 percent death rate. Compare that to more than 1,200 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in the U.S. and 36 deaths rounding out at about a three percent death rate.

"We call it the case fatality rate, the probabilty of dying if you were infected. Seems higher with COVID-19," said Dr. Ryan.

Ryan recommends whether it's Coronavirus or flu, anyone who is sick should stay home and call ahead if you plan to seek medical care. He said flu season is not over and you should still get your flu shot to help reduce the number of sicknesses.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.