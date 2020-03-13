Lead Me Home Television Series

(WBNG) -- Lead Me Home will be a PBS television series to assist in locating and helping lost and missing children, runaway teenagers, kidnap victims, and homeless veterans.

The series will also feature a radio show, live events, an interactive website, and GPS clothing from Zappia's athletic goods. The show is geared toward helping the vulnerable in our society and viewers neighborhoods.

The Lead Me Home team will hold two events in Broome County that welcome the public to learn more about the series, take part in their fundraising campaign, and meet the people of Lead Me Home. Though no date is set yet, they are anticipating the events to be held later this winter.

For further information, visit their website here or email infoleadmehome@gmail.com