(WBNG) -- Multiple events and activities in the Southern Tier have been canceled out of caution due to the coronavirus.

The following is a list of events that have been canceled:

Children Charity Cancels 2020 Easter Egg Hunt -- canceled

Night to Shine 2020 -- canceled

Odyssey of the Mind Tour -- canceled

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

