Local businesses reacting to Coronavirus outbreak, how are they impacted?

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Continuing concerns over the Coronavirus have already started effecting some local businesses as the week ends. Some have decided to remain open for now.

"There's not a whole lot of interaction. The retail stuff isn't the biggest part of our business so it's not too big of a deal. So for us it wasn't too big of a decision to kind of stay open and kind of do business as usual," said Muckles Inc. Founder Casey Coolbaugh.

One local bar with a smaller space and more chance for close-quarters interaction decided to shut down for now.

"I got staff and I got a bunch of great college students and regular crowd who I'm responsible for. I'm therefore going to refer to the experts and because of that there's no way I can remain open and act in good faith," said Tom and Marty's Co-Owner Lawrence Shey.

As BU switches to online classes, Shey quickly saw how a packed bar could lead to potential virus spread like a classroom environment, weighing in on his decision.

"That traffic, once again, creates a bigger footprint than anybody thinks, just initially. The same thing applies to us," said Shey.

Public and community health remains a top priority, but as these last few days have already shown, it's tough to say how much of an impact this will ultimately have on local businesses.

"We've already had to cancel some invoices that we had for some pending events and they just got canceled. So, I don't know, it's definitely going to have an effect on the economy that's for sure," said Coolbaugh.

"I don't even want to contemplate the financial aspect of it yet. Not just for me, but my staff. Yes they are only students, but they still need the revenue, they still need the income. I haven't even begun to process that, but I think first and foremost, public safety," said Shey.