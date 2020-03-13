Local woman raising funds for ‘Team in Training’

(WBNG) -- Kate Warren is currently training for her first ever triathlon as part of Team in Training with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Warren, who once weighed almost 300 lbs., is passionate about sharing her fitness journey in hopes to inspire others. On top of her training for the triathlon in April, she is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Team in Training is an organization whose mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and melanoma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. They encourage athletes to train for any of their events with one goal in mind; to find a cure for cancer.

Confluence Running will be collecting used athletic shoes at their Binghamton location and donating 50 center per pair to Team in Training.

To reach out to Kate or to donate to her Team in Training page, email her at kwarren21@gmail.com or visit her page here.