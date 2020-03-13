NCAA extends eligibility for spring sports

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Friday, the NCAA announced in a statement that it will extend eligibility to spring sport athletes in division one. It did not announce anything for division two or three or winter sports.

The statement from the NCAA said “leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports." According to the Washington Post the NCAA will also look into winter sports whose seasons were cut short.

Binghamton senior catcher, TJ Wegmann received the news and will look into taking that extra year.

"As a spring athlete I could have graduated but I picked up a minor and now taking all these other classes that I'm actually super interested in and I'm glad I ended of taking but at the point I could have graduated and I'm sure a lot of seniors are at the same point," said Wegmann.

