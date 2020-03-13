Police: Man camouflaged himself, shot at passing school van

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man has been charged with attempted homicide after he camouflaged himself in the woods and shot at a school van with children inside.

WPXI reports police arrested 41-year-old Bryon Benetas after finding him Tuesday in a wooded area in Shenango Township with two guns.

Benetas denied shooting at the van while being led away in handcuffs by police.

Officials say the van with seven students on board was driving on Route 65 in the afternoon when two bullets shattered a side window, passed through the van and exited through a window on the other side.

No one was injured.