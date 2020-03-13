Quiet weather ahead this weekend, but how warm?

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Wind: WNW 7-12 Low: 27-31

Saturday: Sun early with some high clouds later in the day. Wind: NW 6-10G15 High: 40-45

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 2-7 Low: 23-28

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet weather pattern is setting up for the weekend. We expect partly cloudy to clear conditions tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Saturday brings some sunshine early, but some high clouds will be increasing through the day. Highs climb into the 40s.

Sunday is a touch cooler under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs should reach up to around 40 with lows in the 20s into Monday morning.



By next Tuesday some showers could creep back in with highs in the upper 40s. The chance of showers is around 30%. Wednesday high pressure looks to build into the area with highs in the upper 40s. Low drop into the 20s.



Thursday brings mainly cloudy conditions and an area of low pressure looks to arrive bringing with it a 60% chance of rain and perhaps some snow, too, depending on the track and temperatures in the atmosphere. Friday also looks unsettled with another wave of low pressure tracking into the northeast. The chance of rain is 60%. Highs will be in around 50.