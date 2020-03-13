Sidney Federal Credit Union warns members of scams

WBNG- The Sidney Federal Credit Union is warning its members about a scam that is going around.

On their Facebook page, they said, that some of their customers have received some phone calls and text messages that have appeared to be from the credit union asking for personal and online banking information.

They said, that if you do receive a call or text do not respond as the caller ID can easily be "spoofed" and it isn't a reliable way to identify a caller.

They continued on to say that if you do get a call related to this to call the credit union directly at 877-642-7328.