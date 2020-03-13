St. Anthony’s of Padua’s continues annual fish dinner with extra precautions in light of coronavirus concerns

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Despite Coronavirus concerns shutting down many community events, St. Anthony of Padua's Annual Lenten Fish Dinner is going on as normal.



Kitchen staff will be taking extra precaution as recommended by the C.D.C, the governor's office and the county health department.



They say their drive thru take-out option is a useful alternative to walking inside for those practicing social distancing.



"I think in any situation where people feel uncomfortable or anxious like I'm sure they do now, complacency or panic are your two big enemies," says Pastor Ken Kirkman. "So just having a place to go and say 'hey, we can get a fish dinner from St. Anthony's and maybe use the drive thru' can be a good resource for them."



The dinner is held every Friday evening until April 12th.