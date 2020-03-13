The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is looking for volunteers in face of coronavirus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Due to the impact of the Coronavirus, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier is looking to help seniors and families with children prepare.

The food bank is looking for volunteers to fill the morning and afternoon shifts of Saturday, Mar. 14. To view shifts and sign up online click here.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is also looking for donations to help increase their supply for emergency boxes. To help give online go to www.foodbankst.org.

For more Coronavirus coverage click here.