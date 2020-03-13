Wegmans altering store hours amid COVID19 threat

Wegmans altering store hours amid COVID19 threatUpdated
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Wegmans will change its store hours in a response to the growing coronavirus.
The Johnson City store located on Harry L Drive will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight. The company has no plans to close its store, it says.
Wegmans says it has also increased the frequency of cleaning in its stores and it also added additional hand sanitizer stations.
The store has also placed limits on what people can by, the limitations are posted below:
- Wegmans purified, distilled and spring water, 1 gallon (Limit of 4 per customer)
- Hand sanitizer (Limit 3 per customer)
- Rubbing alcohol (Limit 3 per customer)
- Alcohol wipes and prep pads (Limit 3 per customer)
- Hydrogen peroxide (Limit 3 per customer)
- All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count (Limit 2 per customer)
- All Clorox disinfecting wipes (Limit 2 per customer)
- All Lysol disinfecting wipes (Limit 2 per customer)
- Wegmans towelettes, 40 count (Limit 2 per customer)
- Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs (Limit 2 per customer)
- Wegmans bath tissue, family pack (Limit 1 per customer)
- Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack (Limit 1 per customer)
Wegmans says it is working to ensure supplies meet demand.
For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.