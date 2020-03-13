Wegmans altering store hours amid COVID19 threat

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Wegmans will change its store hours in a response to the growing coronavirus.

The Johnson City store located on Harry L Drive will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight. The company has no plans to close its store, it says.

We are doing everything we can to continue our operations. We have no plans to close our stores. We will continue to be here for you in this time of need. Thank you for your support. — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) March 13, 2020

Wegmans says it has also increased the frequency of cleaning in its stores and it also added additional hand sanitizer stations.

The store has also placed limits on what people can by, the limitations are posted below:

Wegmans purified, distilled and spring water, 1 gallon (Limit of 4 per customer)

Hand sanitizer (Limit 3 per customer)

Rubbing alcohol (Limit 3 per customer)

Alcohol wipes and prep pads (Limit 3 per customer)

Hydrogen peroxide (Limit 3 per customer)

All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count (Limit 2 per customer)

All Clorox disinfecting wipes (Limit 2 per customer)

All Lysol disinfecting wipes (Limit 2 per customer)

Wegmans towelettes, 40 count (Limit 2 per customer)

Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs (Limit 2 per customer)

Wegmans bath tissue, family pack (Limit 1 per customer)

Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack (Limit 1 per customer)

Wegmans says it is working to ensure supplies meet demand.

