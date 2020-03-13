Wet, Windy, Warm

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with early rain and showers. .10-.25” 80% High 54 (48-56) Wind S Becoming W 10-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Flurries north. Low 30 (26-32) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 (38-40) Wind NW 10-15 mph

A cold front will come through around noon today. This will give us rain, maybe a rumble of thunder. Rain will end west to east. This front will bring cooler, more seasonable temperatures to the area for the weekend.

High pressure will give us quiet weather for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll be breezy Saturday with more sunshine Sunday. Seasonable with highs around 40 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday. As another cold front approaches, we'll have increasing clouds.

This front will give us a chance of showers Tuesday, with quiet weather Wednesday. Clouds and showers for Thursday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/. The old email service was discontinued December 31.