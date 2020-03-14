Broome County declares state of emergency, closing schools

(WBNG) -- During a press conference with the Broome County Government Officials, County Executive Jason Garnar declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

In the conference, Garnar said schools in Broome County will be closed through April 13, but this will not affect daycare's.

Broome County Government Officials are working on making a plan for getting meals to kids who need them. Officials say there will be a more concrete plan by Sunday.

In the conference, Garnar confirmed that there are no cases in Broome County and also said that they wanted to do this early on so that they could be proactive.

County Executive Garnar says there will be another press conference Sunday to give more information to the public.

