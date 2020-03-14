Cuomo: Signs executive order to modify election procedures amid COVID-19

(WBNG) -- On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement regarding temporary changes that have been made to election procedures.

Governor Cuomo signed the executive order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and person-to-person contact.

The executive order will suspend the candidate petitioning process, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. This is for the June primaries for Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly and Judicial races.

This will also change the signature requirements for the candidates. Candidates running for Congress will only need 375 signatures instead of 1,250. State Senate candidates will only need 300 signatures instead of 1,000. For Assembly, they only need 150 signatures instead of 500.

The executive order changes deadlines in an effort to give people a better chance to vote absentee for the Queens Borough President election on March 24. The deadline to register to vote absentee has changed to March 23.

Absentee voters must deliver their ballots in person or by mail up until March 24.

