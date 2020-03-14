Delaware County declares state of emergency, closes schools

(WBNG) -- Delaware County declared a state of emergency Saturday evening.

Delaware County Public Health shared the following press release:

"In response to COVID-19, the Chairman of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, in accordance with recommendations from the County Health Director, has declared has declared a State of Emergency under New York State Executive Law, Article 2-B, to preserve the public health and safety and to make available and provide for all required assistance which is vital to health, security and well-being of the citizens of Delaware County. This declaration is effective Saturday March 14 through Monday April 13, 2020.

LOCAL EMERGENCY ORDERS ISSUED:

Tina Mole, the Chairman of the Board of Delaware County, in accordance with a Declaration of Emergency issued the following Emergency Orders:

1. In accordance with recommendations from the County Health Director I order the suspension of all classroom and extracurricular functions with regard to all public schools situated in the County of Delaware, except, schools may remain open for administrative and staff functions. This Order shall take effect at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and shall remain in effect until 12:00 a.m. on April 14, 2020 unless sooner revoked, but may be extended for additional periods.

2. Delaware County Office for the Aging Senior Meal sites and Senior Transit will cease operations effective immediately. This order shall remain in effect until 12:00 a.m. on April 14, 2020 unless sooner revoked.

Delaware County Public Health Services currently has a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. The State of Emergency declaration will help Public Health reduce the spread.

The 2019 Novel (New) Coronavirus is spread person to person by droplets when coughing. It can cause an illness ranging from mild to severe. This virus causes a disease called COVID-19 and can lead to fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Older adults and persons who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart, lung disease or diabetes seem to be at a higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. People who are at higher risk are encouraged to avoid crowds as much as possible.

You can take the following everyday preventive actions to stay healthy:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, trouble breathing or pneumonia) talk to your primary care provider. Do not come to the emergency room unless there is a pressing emergency."