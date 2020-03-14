How annual St. Patrick’s Day race adapted to coronavirus concerns

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 19th annual Saint Patrick's Day Four Miler at Saint Patrick's Church went off as scheduled today, but only after what organizers described as a curve ball from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Organizers say the race drew more than 700 runners, but needed to be split into two divisions in order to comply with the governor's ban on gatherings of 500 people or more in New York State.

"The biggest challenge I had was getting the volunteers who were helping out on the course to stick around to support a second race," said organizer Tom Ryan. "I have to give the Binghamton University crew team credit because they stuck around and took care of our needs," he said.

The race was held to raise money for the Showers for Hope program, an organization that helps individuals impacted by homelessness get access to showers.