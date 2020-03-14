How Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego is gearing up for Saint Patrick’s Day

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Fuddy Duddy's in Owego was busy making Irish Soda Bread Sunday in preparation for the Saint Patrick's Day holiday coming up on Tuesday.

The bread is baked on site, and despite the recipe being heavily guarded, staff told 12 News it involves sour cream and lots of raisins.

"Irish Soda Bread is a great tradition with your corned beef and cabbage and ham, and it's a great tradition," said Steve Cruty, owner of Fuddy Duddy's Confectionery. "We pride ourselves in having a homemade recipe that's heavily guarded here."

Cruty said this week, Fuddy Duddy's will start preparing the store for Easter.