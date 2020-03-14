How Hillcrest Saint Patrick’s Day Parade helps those in need

HILLCREST (WBNG) -- The 9th annual Hillcrest Saint Patrick's Day Parade went off as planned Saturday, kicking off at American Legion Post 1194.

Organizers told 12 News they were determined to hold the event to benefit Sock Out Cancer and "Us for Kids," an organization that collects socks and underwear for children in need.

12 News spoke to one family who said despite concerns expressed by public officials about large gatherings, they were happy to have the opportunity to come out and celebrate.

"It's outdoors, it's cold out, people aren't hugging and loving on each other, it's just a good time," said Hollie Johns of Harpursville.

A group marching in the parade told 12 News that anyone throwing out candy in the parade would be required to wear gloves as a precaution.