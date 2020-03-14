Minor league baseball players in limbo

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On day two of no sports, Major League Baseball sent its players home, canceling the rest of the spring training schedule. The league has also announced it is delaying the start of the 2020 season at least two weeks.

Minor League players were told to leave spring training complexes with no where to go. The league has yet to answer questions regarding pay or where the players can continue to stay in shape before the season.

Rumble Ponies pitcher, Stephen Villines, is currently in Florida and unsure of his next move.

"We were kind of finding out later that night, guys were at the hotel, getting dinner doing the normal routine. We just started getting texts and emails saying hey the complex is closed as far as tomorrow goes which is now today. We're just taking it day by day checking the group texts that kind of deal," said Rumble Ponies pitcher Stephen Villines.

